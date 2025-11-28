Upon its initial release on September, Ed Sheeran’s new album Play had a fairly standard 13 songs. With the latest deluxe edition that’s out today (November 28), though, Sheeran has more than doubled that, to 27 total tracks.
Of the 14 bonus tracks, five are brand-new songs. Among the highlights is “Skeletons,” a rhythmic song that sees Sheeran singing navigating conflict in a relationship: “Don’t wanna make an enemy of you / And it breaks my heart / We’re diggin’ up old skeletons at 2 / When our bodies could be / Makin’ the most of our time in this bedroom / Put a pin in this tonight.”
Meanwhile, Sheeran is fresh off an appearance on The Tonight Show, so check out those clips below:
Listen to “Skeletons” above and find the Play (Deluxe) cover art and tracklist below, along with Sheeran’s upcoming tour dates.
Ed Sheeran’s Play (Deluxe) Album Cover Artwork
Ed Sheeran’s Play (Deluxe) Tracklist
1. “Opening”
2. “Sapphire”
3. “Azizam”
4. “Old Phone”
5. “Symmetry”
6. “Camera”
7. “In Other Words”
8. “A Little More”
9. “Slowly”
10. “Don’t Look Down”
11. “The Vow”
12. “For Always”
13. “Heaven
14. “Problems”
15. “War Game”
16. “Regrets”
17. “Freedom”
18. “Skeletons”
19. “Technicolor”
20. “Satellite
21. “Lights Out”
22. “Fade Out”
23. “Crashing”
24. “Rapture”
25. “Sapphire” Feat. Arijit Singh
26. “Spiral”
27. “I Don’t Wanna Go To Bed”
Ed Sheeran’s 2025 & 2026 Tour Dates: The Loop Tour
12/01/2025 — Paris, France @ Zenith
12/03/2025 — Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle
12/05/2025 — Coventry, United Kingdom @ Coventry CBS
12/07/2025 — Manchester, United Kingdom @ Co-op Live
12/09/2025 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
01/16/2026 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Go Media Stadium
01/17/2026 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Go Media Stadium
01/21/2026 — Wellington, New Zealand @ Sky Stadium
01/24/2026 — Christchurch, New Zealand @ Apollo Projects Stadium
01/25/2026 — Christchurch, New Zealand @ Apollo Projects Stadium
01/31/2026 — Perth, Australia @ Optus Stadium
02/01/2026 — Perth, Australia @ Optus Stadium
02/13/2026 — Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium
02/14/2026 — Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium
02/15/2026 — Sydney, Australia @ Accor Stadium
02/20/2026 — Brisbane, Australia @ Suncorp Stadium
02/21/2026 — Brisbane, Australia @ Suncorp Stadium
02/22/2026 — Brisbane, Australia @ Suncorp Stadium
02/26/2026 — Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
02/27/2026 — Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
02/28/2026 — Melbourne, Australia @ Marvel Stadium
03/05/2026 — Adelaide, Australia @ Adelaide Oval
05/09/2026 — Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic @ Quisqueya Stadium
05/13/2026 — San Juan, Puerto Rico @ Coliseo de Puerto Rico
05/16/2026 — Bogota, Colombia @ Vive Claro
05/20/2026 — Lima, Peru @ Nacional Stadium
05/23/2026 — Quito, Ecuador @ Atahualpa Stadium
05/27/2026 — Guatemala City, Guatemala @ Cementos Progresso Stadium
05/30/2026 — San Jose, Costa Rica @ Nacional Stadium
06/13/2026 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
06/20/2026 — Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium
06/25/2026 — Milwaukee, WI @ American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest
06/27/2026 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
07/04/2026 — Denver, CO @ Empower Field at Mile High
07/18/2026 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
07/21/2026 — San Diego, CA @ Petco Park
07/25/2026 — Santa Clara, CA @ Levi’s® Stadium
08/01/2026 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
08/08/2026 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
08/15/2026 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
08/20/2026 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
08/21/2026 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
08/22/2026 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
08/29/2026 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
09/04/2026 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
09/05/2026 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
09/19/2026 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
09/25/2026 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
09/26/2026 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
10/03/2026 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes-Benz Stadium
10/10/2026 — Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium
10/17/2026 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
10/24/2026 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
10/29/2026 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
10/30/2026 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
11/07/2026 — Tampa, FL @ Raymond James Stadium
Play (Deluxe) is out now via Gingerbread Man Records/Atlantic Records. Find more information here.