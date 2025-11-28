Upon its initial release on September, Ed Sheeran’s new album Play had a fairly standard 13 songs. With the latest deluxe edition that’s out today (November 28), though, Sheeran has more than doubled that, to 27 total tracks.

Of the 14 bonus tracks, five are brand-new songs. Among the highlights is “Skeletons,” a rhythmic song that sees Sheeran singing navigating conflict in a relationship: “Don’t wanna make an enemy of you / And it breaks my heart / We’re diggin’ up old skeletons at 2 / When our bodies could be / Makin’ the most of our time in this bedroom / Put a pin in this tonight.”

Meanwhile, Sheeran is fresh off an appearance on The Tonight Show, so check out those clips below:

Listen to “Skeletons” above and find the Play (Deluxe) cover art and tracklist below, along with Sheeran’s upcoming tour dates.