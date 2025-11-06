If you were in New York at some point in the recent past, there’s a chance you saw Ed Sheeran with a camera crew in tow. It turns out that was for One Shot With Ed Sheeran, a new Netflix special in which he travels across NYC and performs his biggest songs, all in a single take. The project was announced last month, and today (November 6), we have the first trailer.

A press release calls the film — directed by Emmy Award-winning director Philip Barantini, known for his work on Adolescence — “a groundbreaking, one-shot music experience” and says:

“The multi-Grammy Award winner will take viewers on a mesmerizing journey, during one afternoon, in real time, as he travels the streets of New York City, performing his greatest hits, captured in a single take. From impromptu performances on bustling sidewalks and subway cars, to intimate interactions with fans and passersby, Ed Sheeran’s journey through New York will be captured in a series of unforgettable moments, highlighting the pandemonium and excitement that follows.”

Further into the future, Sheeran was recently announced as a performer on the 2025 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour lineup. He also has other North American shows lined up, as new dates on his Loop Tour kick off next summer.

One Shot With Ed Sheeran starts streaming on November 21. In the meantime, check out the trailer above.