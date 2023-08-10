Here Are The Elements Festival Set Times For 2023

Last year’s Elements Music & Arts Festival was a major success, featuring performers like Kaskade (redux), Rezz, Fisher, Sofi Tukker, Zeds Dead, Claude Vonstroke, and more. Taking place in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, the event is set to unfold this year from August 11 to August 13, with artists like Skrillex, Porter Robinson, John Summit, Elderbrook, Ganja White Night, Lotus, and more.
The festival has five stages — the Air Stage, the Earth Stage, the Fire Stage, the Water Stage, and the Wub Hub — and all of them have an array of amazing musicians over the course of the weekend.
You can find the set times for the festival below.
Friday, August 11
Air Stage
2:00-3:00 — Jø
3:00-4:00 — DJ Prophet
4:00-5:00 — Mustafa Faheem
5:00-6:30 — Max & Dana
6:30-8:00 — Black Diamond
8:00-9:30 — Gab Rhome
9:30-11:00 — Qrion
11:00-12:30 — Eli & Fur
1:00-2:00 — Elderbrook
Earth Stage
12:00-12:45 — Lu Filthy
12:45-1:45 — Rafeeki
1:45-2:45 — Jon Casey
3:00-4:00 — Manic Focus
4:30-6:00 — Pigeons Playing Ping Pong
6:30-7:30 — Mersiv
8:00-9:15 — Lotus
9:45-11:00 — STS9
11:30-12:45 — Ganja White Night
Fire Stage
4:00-5:00 — Castor & Pollux
5:00-6:00 — Jungle Punk
6:00-7:00 — Olaf
7:00-8:00 — Sommer
8:00-9:15 — Tres Mortimer
9:15-10:30 — Sam Blacky
10:35-12:05 — Tchami
12:15-2:00 — John Summit
Water Stage
12:00-1:00 — Berger & Beezy
1:00-2:00 — DJ Dayoh
2:00-3:00 — DMTR
3:00-4:00 — N2N
4:00-6:00 — SNBRN
Wub Hub
4:00-5:00 — Trowl
5:00-6:00 — Shotgun Knights
6:00-7:00 — LEUTHERO
7:00-8:00 — Festival Finesser
8:00-9:00 — Masta Plan
9:00-10:00 — Crawdad Sniper
10:00-11:00 — Nikademis
11:00-12:00 — SAVAS
12:00-1:00 — Barnacle Boi
1:00-2:00 — Skeler
Saturday, August 12
Air Stage
2:00-3:00 — Diossa
3:00-4:00 — Ohad Baruch
4:00-5:00 — Joey Greiner
5:00-6:00 — Drew Proud
6:00-7:30 — Rïa Mehta
7:30-9:00 — Tony Y Not
9:00-10:30 — Tinlicker
10:30-12:00 — Will Clarke
12:00-2:00 — David Homme
Earth Stage
12:00-1:00 — HGods
1:00-2:00 — Villa
2:30-3:30 — Giant Panda Guerilla Sub Squad
4:00-5:00 — Elephant Heart
5:10-6:10 — Moore Kismet
6:20-7:20 — Zingara
7:30-8:30 — Daily Bread
8:40-9:40 — Peekaboo
9:50-10:50 — LSDream
11:00-12:20 — Subtronics
Fire Stage
4:00-5:00- Dante Saverio
5:00-6:00 — ISME
6:00-7:30 — Massane
7:30-9:00 — Lane 8
9:15-10:15 — DOT
10:15-11:15 — Coco & Breezy
11:15-12:30 — Gorgon City
12:30-2:00 — Skrillex
Water Stage
1:00-2:00 — Riva & Bianca
2:00-3:00 — Kaleena Zanders
3:00-5:00 — LP Giobbi
Wub Hub
2:00-3:00 — Bellatrxx
3:00-4:00 — Wusta
4:00-5:00 — Kitty Pack
5:00-6:00 — LYQD
7:00-8:00 — Soukii
8:00-9:00 — Tunic
9:00-10:00 — Mikayli
10:00-11:00 — Gurf B2B Runnit
11:00-12:00 — Tsimba
12:00-1:00 — Cyber G
1:00-2:00 — kLL sMTH
Sunday, August 13
Air Stage
11:00-12:00 — Lightcode by LSDream
2:00-3:00 — Joy Supply
3:00-4:00 — DJ Shango
4:00-5:00 — Billy Bevevino
5:00-6:00 — Koopmusik
6:00-7:30 — Dastan
7:30-9:00 — Nala
9:15-10:30 — Joplyn
10:45-12:00 — TOKiMONSTA
12:30-2:00 — Giolì & Assia
Earth Stage
12:00-1:00 — Camnah
1:00-2:00 — Mantra Sounds
3:30-4:30 — Splintered Sunlight
5:00-6:00 — Yam Yam
6:30-7:30 — Doom Flamingo
8:00-9:00 — Level Up
9:00-10:00 — Of The Trees
10:05-11:15 — Rezz
11:30-12:45 — Porter Robinson
Fire Stage
4:00-5:00 — Johnny Mahon
5:00-6:00 — Shek
6:00-7:00 — Skillathon
7:00-8:00 — Lauchness
8:00-9:00 — Papyon
9:00-10:00 — Golden Pony
10:00-11:15 — Honeyluv
11:15-12:30 — Noizu
12:30-2:00 — Chris Lake
Water Stage
1:00-2:00 — Jackal Jyve
2:00-3:00 — RNÉ
Wub Hub
2:00-3:00 — Android Dreaming
2:00-4:00 — Second Nature
4:00-5:00 — JiV
5:00-6:00 — Lavier
6:00-7:00 — Curra
7:00-8:00 — VIDE
8:00-9:00 — Madi
9:00-10:00 — Melodelic
10:00-11:00 — XL
11:00-1:00 — Queen City Takeover
1:00-2:00 — Chef Boyarbeatz