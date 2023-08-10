Here Are The Elements Festival Set Times For 2023

Last year’s Elements Music & Arts Festival was a major success, featuring performers like Kaskade (redux), Rezz, Fisher, Sofi Tukker, Zeds Dead, Claude Vonstroke, and more. Taking place in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, the event is set to unfold this year from August 11 to August 13, with artists like Skrillex, Porter Robinson, John Summit, Elderbrook, Ganja White Night, Lotus, and more.

The festival has five stages — the Air Stage, the Earth Stage, the Fire Stage, the Water Stage, and the Wub Hub — and all of them have an array of amazing musicians over the course of the weekend.

You can find the set times for the festival below.