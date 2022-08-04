It’s the final month of summer, so if you haven’t gotten your summer festival experience in yet, beware — you’re running out of time. Trust us, you’re not going to want to wait because while we’re always flooded with an abundance of events to attend, you don’t want to be the person who ends up at something that you’re not vibing with as a compromise. Not every festival appeals to everyone, so choose wisely while you still can before you end up at your last choice.

But with so many festivals, which is the most worthy of your time? If your vibe is experiential festivals that combine psychedelic fashion with large-scale interactive art installations, chest-rattling electronic music, and the sort of outdoor activities that make you feel like you’re at a magical summer camp instead of a dusty post-apocalyptic hellscape (*cough* Coachella), then you can’t go wrong with the Elements Music and Arts Festival.

This epic three-day festival has come a long way from its humble beginnings at the Brooklyn waterfront, and for its fifth anniversary, it’s going bigger and better than ever by decamping to a new venue at Long Pond Pennsylvania, where it promises to offer 72 hours of music, immersive car camping, dancing, multidisciplinary workshops and more.

Whether you want to chill out with some yoga, aromatherapy, and sound baths or go nuts by repelling from 100-foot grain silos, Elements has you covered. Not only that but your “choose your own adventure” will be soundtracked by the festival’s best lineup ever. The music will be spread across four stages this go around, with performances from artists like Kaskade (redux), Rezz, Fisher, Sofi Tukker, Zeds Dead, Claude Vonstroke, and more.

To help get you ready for what to expect, we gathered up some photos from previous Elements festivals and we’ve got to say, this festival already looks more unhinged than any festival we’ve been to all year — so we can only imagine how crazy this year is going to look. The Elements Music & Arts Festival is coming to Long Pond, Pennsylvania from August 19-22. Get your passes here, check out the photos below and prepare yourself for the visual insanity.

