Towards the end of 2020, Eli Derby made his debut as one of LVRN’s newest signees with an appearance on the label’s Home For The Holidays Christmas album. The young singer was a stand out on the project thanks to his rendition of “This Christmas” with Summer Walker. Derby would go on to release a few singles in 2021 before unveiling his debut project, Left On Read. The project arrived with five songs and a feature from labelmate 6lack who stands beside him for the duo’s new video for “Lately.”

The duo’s slow-burning single sees them share their grievances about their respective lovers who seem to be entertaining other people outside of their relationship. In the video, Derby and 6lack sing about their concerns while showcasing intimate moments with their partner. On Derby’s side of things, he depicts his lover laying with another man as she ignores a phone call from him.

Derby’s Left On Read project is also highlighted by “Skyfall” and “Go Home” which round out the five-track EP. As for 6lack, the new visual comes after he released “Rent Free” and “By Any Means” to close out 2021. He also collaborated with Saba on “Still” which also features Smino.

You can watch the video for “Lately” above.

Left On Read is out now via LVRN and Interscope. You can stream it here.