6lack left the music world very impressed after he released his sophomore album East Atlanta Love Letter back in 2018. Less than a year later, he returned with his 6pc Hot EP which was highlighted by collaborations with Ari Lennox and Lil Baby. Since then, however, the Atlanta singer has been extremely quiet, reappearing to the spotlight for select guest appearances. 6lack previously confirmed that he began work on his third album, but before he begins the rollout for that project, he prepares for his big return with a 2-song release.

i missed y’all — black (@6LACK) December 16, 2021

The songs are right in the pocket of what we expect from 6lack and why he’s become such a beloved artist. The first effort, “Rent Free,” admits to his pride getting in the way of love. While confessing to his faults, 6lack also says that his ex-lover still remains on his mind. “By Any Means,” on the other hand, is a rather short track that shows off the hip-hop side of his artistry through bars that flex his success in music. Altogether, 6lack seems happy to be back, tweeting “i missed y’all” prior to the songs’ release.

Prior to this song, he connected with Pink Sweats on “Midnight River” and Khalid for “Retrograde.” Elsewhere, he collaborated with Isaiah Rashad on “Score,” Spinall and Fireboy DML for a remix of “Sere,” and Melii on “You Ain’t Worth It.” He also earned the highest-charting song of his career thanks to his appearance on Lil Tjay’s “Calling My Phone” which peaked at No. 3 on the Billboard singles chart.

You can listen to “Rent Free” and “By Any Means” in the videos above.

