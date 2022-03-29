Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they really love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. This week, Summer Walker leads the way with a remix of her and SZA’s “No Love” with Cardi B. The updated track was a standout effort from Walker’s sophomore album Still Over It. Elsewhere, Eric Bellinger unloads another remix from his New Light with this one being a new take of “Go Get It” with Tone Stith while Koffee finally delivers a full-length project with Gifted.

Summer Walker, SZA & Cardi B — “No Love (Extended Version)” Four months after she dropped her sophomore album Still Over It, a project that became her first No. 1 release, Summer Walker is back with a new remix of one of the album’s most popular songs. Summer and SZA recruit Cardi B for an extended version of “No Love,” and on it, Cardi kicks off with a tender verse that aids the song’s sensual and spicy video. Eric Bellinger — “Go Get It (Remix)” Feat. Tone Stith For the second consecutive week, Eric Bellinger is back with a new remix. He calls on Tone Stith to lend a verse to “Go Get It,” a record from his 2021 album New Light. This comes after Bellinger recruited singer Riley to remix “Only Fan” from the same album.

Koffee — Gifted A few years after she had her breakout moment thanks to “Toast,” “W,” and Rapture, which won her a Grammy award, Koffee arrives with her first full-length project, Gifted. It presents ten songs with no guest features and previously released singles like “Pull Up” and “Lockdown.” Fana Hues — Flora + Fana Fana Hues earned herself a bit of a highlight moment in 2021 thanks to an appearance on Tyler The Creator’s chart-topping sixth album Call Me If You Get Lost. She appeared on “Sweet/I Thought You Wanted To Dance” alongside Brent Faiyaz. Now, in 2022, she’s back with her latest project Flora + Fana which features 11 songs and strong entries like “Breakfast.”

Eli Derby — Left On Read In late 2020, DMV singer Eli Derby joined the LVRN roster and he quickly made an impact with the team. The following year, he dropped off a trio of singles in the months that followed, and now, he’s arrived with his debut project Left On Read. Through its five songs, there’s just one appearance from fellow labelmate 6lack. Rema — Rave & Roses Nigerian singer Rema has progressed upward in the afrobeats world over the last few years. He did so thanks to records like 2019’s “Dumebi” and 2021’s “Soundgasm.” At long last, Rema has formally stepped out into the spotlight with his debut project Rave & Roses, an excellent project strapped with 16 songs and features from 6lack, AJ Tracey, and more.

Savannah Re — “Fiji” Toronto singer Savannah Re dazzled in 2020 with the release of her Opia EP. After nearly two years, it’s our hope that she has a new project on the way. While we wait on word about that, we can enjoy her flavorful new track “Fiji,” which stands as yet another great release from her. Coco Jones — “Caliber” Nowadays, you may know Coco Jones for her role as Hilary in Peacock’s Bel-Air. However, prior to that, Jones was a child prodigy on Disney as she sang and acted in films like Let It Shine. After operating as an independent act for nearly a decade, Jones signed a deal with Def Jam and returned with her latest single “Caliber,” the lead single from her upcoming EP out later this year.

Fireboy DML — “Playboy” Fireboy DML’s 2021 year was carried by the success of his infectious single “Peru,” a track he released after dropping his second project Apollo in the summer of 2020. With another body of work presumably on the way, Fireboy DML returns with “Playboy” with the hope of extending his streak of solid releases into 2022. Marzz — “FYM” Months after signing to Keep Cool and RCA Records, Louisville singer Marzz fired off her debut project Love Letterz halfway in 2021. Nearly a year after that project was released, Marzz is preparing to share a deluxe reissue of Love Letterz and she returns with its latest single, “FYM.”