Saba’s new album, Few Good Things, is out now after a rollout that included smooth singles like “Come My Way” featuring Krayzie Bone and “Survivor’s Guilt” with G Herbo, as well as a short film touching on the album’s theme of family, home, and finding peace. Although it hasn’t been out long, it’s clear that the fan-favorite standout from the album is “Still,” which features Atlanta crooner 6lack and St. Louis rapper Smino as all three contemplate long-term love in all its forms.

In Saba’s verse, the Chicago rapper touches on his love for his work and how it conflicts with his love for his significant other, while on Smino’s verse, the soulful St. Louisan offers a scintillating take on a long-lost relationship, wondering if she kept his things around. 6lack’s chorus brings things full-circle, as he contrasts his superstar lifestyle with the toll it takes on his home life.

In addition to the videos and short film, Saba is preparing a promotional tour for the album set to run through March, April, and May supported by Dreamville rapper Lute and the Los Angeles singer Amindi.

Listen to Saba’s “Still” featuring 6lack and Smino above.

Few Good Things is out now via Pivot Gang, LLC. You can stream it here.