Flashback to 2018 and Ella Mai was undoubtedly the talk of the music industry. The London singer won the hearts of the music industry with her breakout single, “Boo’d Up.” After being no more than a bubbling R&B act with the three EPs she released before the single, Time, Change, and Ready, which is the original home of “Boo’d Up,” Ella finally saw her patience and hard work pay off. The song would give Ella her first Grammy Award in 2019 for Best R&B Song, but soon after she faded into the background and kept her appearances very limited. After going two years without a single, she makes her return with “Not Another Love Song.”

Despite the two year break, things for the most part stay the same with Ella as her new single speaks on the same topic as “Boo’d Up” did. Floating on a cloud nine cloud, she professes her love about her new love interest, but is hesitant to reveal her feelings to said person. As the feelings continue to grow, the pushes herself to share these feelings despite her fears of possibly ruining the budding relationship.

While Ella hasn’t shared a solo song in the past two years since her self-titled debut album, she has guest featured on a pair of songs, that being Mustard’s “Surface” with Ty Dolla Sign, Mahalia’s “What You Did,” and Usher’s “Don’t Waste My Time,” which she appeared in a video for.

Listen to “Not Another Love Song” in the video above.