Elton John is a musical icon nearly without peer. The flamboyant, British piano maven has sold millions of records, created more than a few generation defining hits, and influenced an untold amount of artists throughout his nearly 50 years of making music. Thus, it makes all the sense in the world that some of the biggest stars on the planet would be lining up to pay homage to his legacy through a new tribute album.

The two-disc set is titled Revamp and Restoration. The former is a collection of new takes on some of Sir Elton’s greatest hits, re-imagined by some of the biggest pop and rap stars in the world like Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Mary J. Blige, Q-Tip, Sam Smith, Miley Cyrus, Queens Of The Stone Age and Logic to name a few. The latter is collection takes on a countrified slant thanks to the likes of Chris Stapleton, Don Henley and Vince Gill, Miranda Lambert, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson and more.

“As songwriters, [wordsmith] Bernie [Taupin] and myself are thrilled when singers we admire and respect as much as those on Revamp & Restoration choose to add their own unique twist in the process,” Elton said in a statement. “It means that our music is still relevant and ultimately that our songs continue to reach new audiences. We’re humbled and thank them all for their generosity.”

You can check out the full, genre-busting tracklist for Revamp and Restoration below.

Revamp

1. “Bennie and The Jets” –- Elton John, P!nk, Logic

2. “We All Fall In Love Sometimes” –- Coldplay

3. “I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues” -– Alessia Cara

4. “Candle In The Wind” –- Ed Sheeran

5. “Tiny Dancer” – Florence + The Machine

6. “Someone Saved My Life Tonight” –- Mumford & Sons

7. “Sorry Seems To Be The Hardest Word” -– Mary J. Blige

8. “Don’t Go Breaking My Heart” -– Q-Tip feat. Demi Lovato

9. “Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters” -– The Killers

10. “Daniel” –- Sam Smith

11. “Don’t Let The Sun Go Down On Me” –- Miley Cyrus

12. “Your Song” –- Lady Gaga

13. “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road” -– Queens of the Stone Age

Restoration

1. “Rocket Man” –- Little Big Town

2. “Mona Lisas And Mad Hatters” –- Maren Morris

3. “Sacrifice” -– Don Henley and Vince Gill

4. “Take Me To The Pilot” -– Brothers Osborne

5. “My Father’s Gun” -– Miranda Lambert

6. “I Want Love” -– Chris Stapleton

7. “Honky Cat” -– Lee Ann Womack

8. “Roy Rogers” -– Kacey Musgraves

9. “Please” –- Rhonda Vincent and Dolly Parton

10. “The Bitch Is Back” –- Miley Cyrus

11. “Sad Songs (Say So Much)” –- Dierks Bentley

12. “This Train Don’t Stop” -– Rosanne Cash and Emmylou Harris

13. “Border Song” –- Willie Nelson