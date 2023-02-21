Eminem is reportedly trying to stop Real Housewives Of Potomac stars Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon from trademarking their podcast, titled Reasonably Shady. According to Page Six, he filed an opposition against the reality TV duo on Valentine’s Day (February 14), claiming that the name could “cause confusion in the minds of consumers.”

As he’s gone by the nickname “Slim Shady” for nearly his whole career, Eminem owns the trademark for “shady” on merchandise.

Dixon and Bryant reportedly want to use the trademark to sell podcast-related merch, including water bottles and clothing items, as fans of the franchise have tuned into the show since it started in 2021. While they have not currently responded to Eminem’s filing, they have until March 26 to offer a reply or the next step.

Just earlier this week, they celebrated reaching 5 million downloads for their podcast, which is hosted by Charlamagne Tha God’s Black Effect Podcast Network on iHeartRadio.

It’s also worth noting that Eminem has had a documented feud with Char, going so far as to diss him on a 2018 song, “Kamikaze,” after Charlamagne called him “trash all year long” the year before.

While it seemed to calm down on the surface in recent years, the filing very well could cause some tension between the two once more.