There are just a few days left until the clock truly begins to tick for Drake’s upcoming sixth album, Certified Lover Boy. Back in October, the Toronto native promised it would arrive at some point in January 2021. But some, like Charlamagne Tha God, aren’t too confident that it will be up to the musician’s high quality.

Charlamagne Tha God says we’re no longer in the “Drake Era.”👀 Is he speaking facts or nah?!?🤔 pic.twitter.com/zPubwreWD7 — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTies) December 29, 2020

“Drake has given us so much music that I don’t know if he has another gear,” Charlamagne said during an episode of his Brilliant Idiots podcast. “We know Kendrick has another gear. He shows us that with every project. Drake has given us so much, I don’t know if he has another gear so, therefore, I’m not looking forward to anything.” He even posed a question:

Let me ask y’all a question: are we still in the Drake era? Or is radio such a prehistoric form of media that it hasn’t changed the temperature to what’s actually going on out here in these streets? It still feels like we’re in a Drake era — I don’t think we’re in a Drake era, I don’t think we’ve been in a Drake era for the past three or four years.

Charlamagne then shifted his attention to Kendrick Lamar and explained what he does different. “We love Kendrick [Lamar]. Kendrick makes us wait, Kendrick gives us something to look forward to, ” he said. “Kendrick takes his time.”

You can listen to Charlamagne discuss Drake and Certified Lover Boy in the video above.