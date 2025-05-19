Over the weekend, Post Malone and Jelly Roll’s Big Ass Stadium Tour rolled into Detroit, Michigan, where they were joined by a local legend. No, not Tim Robinson, although with Friendship out in theaters, you never know. No, it was Eminem, who joined Jelly Roll for a performance of “Lose Yourself.”

“If you can’t tell, that was a childhood dream come f*cking true, Detroit,” Jelly Roll told the sold-out Ford Field crowd, according to Billboard. “This is the greatest show I’ve ever had in my f*king life.” He added that Eminem’s music “helped me through the darkest moments of my life.”

This isn’t the first time Jelly Roll has talked about how much Slim means to him. “It’s by far the most unreal thing that’s happened in my career yet,” he said on the Spout Podcast about collaborating with the rapper on his 2024 album The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce). “There are probably five people on Earth I’d meet that I would be jittery around. It’d be [Garth] Brooks, James Taylor, Bob Seger, and Eminem. People I grew up knowing every word of every song they’ve ever released.”

You can watch Eminem and Jelly Roll perform “Lose Yourself” here.