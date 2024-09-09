Eminem is tied for the most MTV Video Music Awards in the show’s history (bet you can’t name who he shares the honor with… it’s Peter Gabriel!). This year, he’ll not only seek to get the record all to himself, he’ll also open the show.

The “Somebody Save Me” rapper will kick off the 2024 VMAs with the first TV show performance from his 12th studio album, The Death Of Slim Shady. It’s the first time Eminem has opened the VMAs since 2010, when he performed “Not Afraid,” followed by a duet with Rihanna for “Love The Way You Lie.” No word on whether the Hawk Tuah Girl will make a cameo.

Eminem landed eight nominations this year, including Artist Of The Year and Video Of The Year, Best Hip-Hop, Best Direction, and Best Visual Effects, all for “Houdini.” He’s also up for VMAs Most Iconic Performance for his “The Real Slim Shady” / “The Way I Am” medley at the 2000 ceremony.

You can find the full list of performers at this year’s VMAs below.