Eminem‘s most emotive Death Of Slim Shady track, “Somebody Save Me” with Jelly Roll, gets a gut-wrenching video. The rap concept album finds the battle-scarred Detroit vet in a contemplative mood, fighting with his vindictive alter ego and the impacts it’s had on his life, so naturally, the “Somebody Save Me” video makes that struggle literal but in a much less jokey way than his prior videos for “Tobey” and “Houdini.”

In the lyrics to “Somebody Save Me,” Em imagines a horrifying alternate timeline in which he succumbs to the effects of depression and drug dependency and how it would have affected his family. In the video, Em is trapped watching such scenes play out in a glass box, seeing himself lose — or throw away — all the good that has resulted from his decision to get sober. The video ends with a call to action, telling viewers there’s help and offering a link to free therapy services. You can check that out here. Jelly Roll, who appears in the video to sing the chorus, makes for a strong choice on the song, as he’s had similar struggles, and that lived experience shines through his performance.

You can watch Eminem’s “Somebody Save Me” video above.

The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grâce) is out now via Shady Records/Aftermath/Interscope. You can find more info here.