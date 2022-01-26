Eminem Partners With Peloton To Host A Boxing Class Set To His Music

Look, say what you want about Eminem‘s late-career output, but one thing the man does still do well is creating the perfect gym playlist music. So, he’s probably the perfect artist to join Peloton’s Artist Series, unleashing his catalog for artist-specific workouts such as “Eminem Core Strength,” “Eminem Thunder 45,” and “Eminem Bike Bootcamp.” In addition, though, the boxing enthusiast will be hosting a boxing class, as he announced on his Twitter feed.

"Float like a butterfly, I'm gonna sting like a bee" 🥊 Comin' to @onepeloton 1/28.. get the app – https://t.co/NEkLAlfg44 pic.twitter.com/ZuWeXeusLw — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) January 25, 2022

Eminem’s classes will just be the start of Peloton’s planned boxing programming, which the company is offering free to new members for two months. According to Peloton’s press release, “The Peloton Eminem Artist Series Kicks off on January 28 with a special one-night Boxing event,” with three live boxing classes which will all be released for replay on-demand afterward. Then, throughout the weekend, a series of live cycling and other training classes with the platform’s roster of trainers will premiere featuring Em’s most motivational tunes.

Eminem’s interest in boxing has been evident throughout his career, with his song “Phenomenal” appearing on the soundtrack of the Antoine Fuqua boxing drama Southpaw — in which Em was at one point set to star. You can see a full class schedule on Peloton’s site.