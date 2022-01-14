Today marks the release of Cordae’s new album From A Birds Eye View, and the week leading up to it was an eventful one for the young rapper. On Monday, he stopped by The Tonight Show for an interview and performance of “Sinister/Chronicles,” and earlier that day, he unveiled the tracklist for his new project, which includes a feature from Eminem of “Parables (Remix),” a rework of his 2020 single. Now that the album is out, so too is the Em remix, which represents the rapper’s first new verse of 2022.

There are a few points of note in the verse, like when he addresses cancel culture: “Whipped Gen-Z into a frenzy, but no give is in me, I’m stingy / And that is the motherf*ckin’ difference between them and me.” He has a few name-drop moments as well, like, “So I treat a beat like it’s Tekashi, spit on that b*tch like Meek Mill,” and, “I was painfully shy, now I’m proud of myself / Like Obama’s kids, I came outta my shell (Michelle).”

This isn’t the first time Eminem and Cordae have linked up, as Cordae previously featured on Eminem’s 2021 remix of “Killer,” as did Jack Harlow.

Listen to “Parables (Remix)” above.

From A Birds Eye View is out now via Atlantic. Get it here.

