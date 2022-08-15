Normally, when you think of a balanced breakfast, Snoop Dogg doesn’t immediately jump to mind (unless your idea of a balanced breakfast includes a different kind of greenery than the spinach some folks like with their omelets). But that might change soon, as Snoop adds a breakfast cereal to his growing portfolio of side hustles. Snoop Loopz, the new cereal, are like gluten-free Froot Loops, according to Billboard, which notes that Snoop’s fellow rapper-turned-mogul Master P made the announcement on his Instagram, promising that Snoop Loopz has “more corn, more flavor and more marshmallows” than their analog.

Snoop’s Broadus Foods brand (named for its founder, whose real name is Calvin Broadus) apparently already has a range of breakfast items under its Mama Snoop’s range, including grits, oatmeal, and pancake mix, and more. Snoop Loopz features a blue puppy mascot — naturally — and like all your other favorite breakfast cereals, a box adorned with games and even a box top sweepstakes to win a Nintendo Switch. To be honest… I’d give them a try.

As far as his day job goes, Snoop most recently collaborated with K-Pop megastars BTS on the Benny Blanco-produced “Bad Decisions.” Meanwhile, he’s also added another acting credit in the vampire hunter action comedy, Day Shift, now streaming on Netflix.