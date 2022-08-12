The Game is a man of many words. Over the years the rapper has become known for embellished stories, controversial statements, and lengthy albums. On his new album Drillmatic Heart Vs. Mind, the West Coast rapper stays true to his reputation with a 10-minute diss track aimed at Eminem titled “The Black Slim Shady” just a day after trolling the rapper by commenting on his daughter’s bikini pictures.

Right from the beginning, Game takes aim at his primary target by mimicking the “Lose Yourself” artist’s rap voice. Throughout the track, he includes different skits, one of which has what sounds like an Uber driver telling the 1992 artist that he is not a fan of Eminem’s new music. The disses don’t stop at Marshall Mathers either, as the “Hate It Or Love It” rapper also has words for 50 Cent and Dr. Dre. Aside from the vitriol, he expresses his attraction toward Saweetie and Lizzo in this loaded track.

“The Black Slim Shady” is one of 30 tracks on The Game’s new album Drillmatic Heart Vs. Mind, which was delayed multiple times this summer. Finally here, the album also features Kanye West, Roddy Ricch, the late Nipsey Hussle, French Montana, 2 Chainz, and more. This marks The Game’s first LP since 2019’s Born 2 Rap.

Listen to “The Black Slim Shady” above.

Drillmatic Heart Vs. Mind is out now via 100 Entertainment. Listen to it here.