“Crack A Bottle” was a major song for Eminem: The 2009 Dr. Dre and 50 Cent collaboration, the lead single from Relapse, was Eminem’s second career No. 1 single in the US (following “Lose Yourself” in 2002). It also got the three a 2010 Grammy win for Best Rap Performance By A Duo Or Group.

Despite all that, Eminem never actually released a video for the song. However, one was made, and now Eminem has gone into the vault to share it today for the first time ever.

The clip is seemingly free of modern enhancements, as the YouTube upload is presented in 480p quality. The visual starts by focusing on a dirty, apparently homeless person. Then we see another person, seemingly with mental issues writing on a wall and experiencing anguish. There there are characters including a tattoo artist and a bartender. None of the three rappers themselves actually appear in the video.

Especially enthusiastic fans of either Eminem, Dre, or 50 have have actually seen this video before: While it was never officially released before today, the clip appears to have leaked online back in June 2009.

Meanwhile, that era was good to Eminem’s daughter Hailie Jade, as she recently discussed on her new podcast.

Watch the “Crack A Bottle” video above.