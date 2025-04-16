It’s not Valentine’s Day anymore, but you can still enjoy “Candy Gum.”

Emotional Oranges originally released “Candy Gum” featuring Jessie Reyez and Becky G on February 14, and now there’s a retro music video for the sweet and sensual song from the R&B duo.

Emotional Oranges’ Vali told Rolling Stone that “Candy Gum” is “one of my favorite songs off our debut album, so bringing it to life with Becky and Jessie was a dream,” continuing, “They’re not just badass performers, they’re kind, humble, and the most fun to work with. Literal icons. The video feels bold, sexy, beautiful, and unapologetically us… just waiting on Tarantino to turn it into a feature film.”

Reyez teased that there’s an intro they filmed that she hopes is released someday. “That sh*t was a movie,” she said. “We look like Charlie’s angels. Except instead of saying anything, we’re there to f*ck sh*t up.”

As for Emotional Oranges’ aforementioned debut album, the group’s Azad teased, “It’s one of those deserted island albums (prepare for a juicy cliche!) that if you found 50 years in the future, it’d paint an accurate picture of what growing up in the 2000s would sound like. And you’re getting it from 2 different perspectives from opposite coasts. Buckle up, buddy!”

You can watch the “Candy Gum” video above.