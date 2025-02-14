Today (February 14), lovers around the world are celebrating Valentine’s Day. With that in mind, Emotional Oranges decided to give fans something sweet to vibe out to.

The “Be Somebody” musicians teamed up with Jessie Reyez and Becky G to get their romantic message out there. Together, the entertainers released their collaborative song, “Candy Gum,” co-produced by Chiiild.

In alignment with the record’s title, “Candy Gum” is a sweet and sensual song about a tussle between the sheets.

“Mouth to mouth like you need resuscitation / Ain’t no point in fighting, you know what I came for / I came for loving, came for touching / Came for sugar, came to c*m,” sings Emotional Oranges’ Valentina Porter.

Over on Instagram, the group teased their studio follow-up to 2023’s Still Emo while promoting the track. “It’s been over a year since STILL EMO and we wanted to come with something special for our first single from the album,” wrote the duo. “There’s nothing more iLL than 3 fly women barring out, reminds me of some of the dope posse cuts we grew up with in the early 2000s. been a fan of jessie since she dropped ‘figures’ & it’s an honor to work with becky again, a real LA legend.”

Listen to “Bubble Gum” above