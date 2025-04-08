With her new album, Paid In Memories, out now, Jessie Reyez has announced the dates for her tour supporting the album, with opener Raahiim. The tour’s US dates will run from June to August, wrapping up in Los Angeles at the YouTube Theater before jumping across the pond for a slate of UK and European dates. Then, she’ll return to North America for a run of dates across her native Canada, finishing up just in time for Christmas break.

Tickets go on sale Friday, April 11 at 10am local time at livenation.com. Artist presales begin Wednesday, April 9 for Citi & Mastercard holders. See the tour dates below.

Paid In Memories was released on March 28, backed by the singles “Jeans,” “Shut Up,” “Ridin,” “Psilocybin & Daisies,” and “NYB.”