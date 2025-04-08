With her new album, Paid In Memories, out now, Jessie Reyez has announced the dates for her tour supporting the album, with opener Raahiim. The tour’s US dates will run from June to August, wrapping up in Los Angeles at the YouTube Theater before jumping across the pond for a slate of UK and European dates. Then, she’ll return to North America for a run of dates across her native Canada, finishing up just in time for Christmas break.
Tickets go on sale Friday, April 11 at 10am local time at livenation.com. Artist presales begin Wednesday, April 9 for Citi & Mastercard holders. See the tour dates below.
Paid In Memories was released on March 28, backed by the singles “Jeans,” “Shut Up,” “Ridin,” “Psilocybin & Daisies,” and “NYB.”
Paid In Memories 2025 Tour Dates:
06/10 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant
06/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Fillmore
06/15 – Chicago, IL @ Salt Shed
06/17 – Madison, WI @ The Sylvee
06/19 – Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
06/20 – Louisville, KY @ Mercury Ballroom
06/22 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit
06/23 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
06/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
06/27 – Wallingford, CT @ The Dome at Oakdale
06/28 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues Boston
07/01 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount
07/06 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
07/09 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz
07/10 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte
07/12 – Orlando, FL @ Hard Rock Live
07/13 – Miami, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach
07/15 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live
07/16 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca Cola Roxy
07/18 – Houston, TX @ Bayou Music Center
07/19 – Austin, TX @ Stubb’s Waller Creek
07/21 – Dallas, TX @ South Side Ballroom
07/23 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
07/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union
07/26 – Seattle, WA @ Paramount Theatre
07/27 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
07/30 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades
07/31 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
08/03 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
08/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
08/06 – San Diego, CA @ SOMA
08/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ YouTube Theater
09/11 – Dublin, IE @ 3 Olympia Theatre
09/13 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Academy
09/14 – Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow
09/16 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy Birmingham
09/18 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
09/19 – Paris, FR @ Salle Pleyel
09/20 – Brussels, BE @ Ancienne Belgique
09/23 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
09/25 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega Main Hall
09/26 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt
09/28 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria
09/30 – Madrid, ES @ Sala Wagon
11/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
11/22 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre
11/24 – Calgary, AB @ The Palace Theatre
11/25 – Edmonton, AB @ Midway Music Hall
11/27 – Saskatoon, SK @ Coors Event Centre
11/28 – Winnipeg, MB @ Burton Cummings
12/02 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS
12/05 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall