Following the success of her viral singles “ABCDEFU” and “Ur Just Horny,” singer-songwriter GAYLE has revealed the title of her debut EP. A Study Of The Human Experience, Volume One, is set for release Friday, March 18th.

GAYLE introduced herself to the world last year with the catchy break-up single “ABCDEFU,” which went viral on TikTok and has since peaked at No. 4 on the Billboard Hot 100. In January, she released the follow-up single “Ur Just Horny.” The upcoming EP has no revealed tracklist at the moment, but it would seem those two songs will be on it.

i put some very average songs together that are coming out march 18th presave it if u wanna be underwhelmedhttps://t.co/UUQTfAvkV3 — GAYLE (@whoisgayle) February 23, 2022

In an interview with Rolling Stone, GAYLE said of the song’s inspiration, “I thought I was the one at fault. Like, ‘F*ck, I really f*cked up our friendship,'” she says. “But then I realized, ‘No. They were trying to get into my pants the whole entire time: That was their goal. They never cared in the first place.’ Maybe I’m not completely the problem.”

In the same interview, 17-year-old GAYLE says she is comfortable at this point in her life, aware that she may not always want what she wants now. “I’m not necessarily set on ‘This is who I am,'” she said. “I’ve gotten really comfortable with who I am as a person and what I want. But I know I’m going to change. I know that the things I want are going to change. And that’s OK.”

A Study Of The Human Experience, Volume One is out 3/18 via Atlantic. Pre-order it here.

