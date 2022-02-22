To make the obvious joke, it seems like everybody’s talking about Bruno: The breakout Encanto soundtrack hit “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” has been dominating the Billboard Hot 100 chart, as last week was its third at No. 1, which is rare territory for a song from an animated movie. Now, the party continues: On the new Hot 100 chart dated February 26, “Bruno” is No. 1 for a fourth total week.

Four weeks is now the most time a song from any Disney movie, whether it be animated live action, has spent at No. 1. The previous record-holder was Bryan Adams, Rod Stewart, and Sting’s 1994 The Three Musketeers song “All For Love.”

Additionally, “Bruno” and the Encanto soundtrack are the first corresponding song and OST to simultaneously lead their respective Billboard charts for at least four weeks since 1992, when Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You” and The Bodyguard soundtrack did so for 12 weeks in 1992.

The #Hot100 top 10 (chart dated Feb. 26, 2022) — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) February 22, 2022

"We Don't Talk About Bruno" has now spent the most weeks at No. 1 for a hit from a @Disney movie, live-action or animated. It passes the three-week run of @bryanadams, @rodstewart & @OfficialSting's "All for Love" from 'The Three Musketeers' in 1994. — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) February 22, 2022

.@EncantoMovie and "We Don't Talk About Bruno" mark the first soundtrack and corresponding song to lead the #Billboard200 and #Hot100 together for at least 4 weeks in 29 years. The last was Whitney Houston's 'The Bodyguard' soundtrack and "I Will Always Love You" (12 wks; '92). — billboard charts (@billboardcharts) February 22, 2022

It’s a big week for some other songs on the chart, too, like Glass Animal’s “Heat Waves,” which achieves a new peak at No. 2, and Gayle’s “ABCDEFU,” which has achieved an all-time high of its own at No. 4. Lil Nas X’s “Thats What I Want” also had its best chart placement ever this week by returning to the top ten at No. 9.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.