Jamie xx And Erykah Badu’s ‘F.U.’ Makes The Most Of A Bad Set

They say every cloud has a silver lining — and Jamie xx took that saying literally when he made “F.U.” The new song, which appears on the deluxe edition of Jamie’s new album In Waves, which is out today, was inspired by a post-Primavera afterparty with Erykah Badu where everything went a little sideways. After an equipment malfunction, Badu jokingly took her engineers to task. Jamie recorded the lighthearted tirade, then revamped the phone recordings in a studio session with the singer.

There are five new songs on the deluxe edition of In Waves, including “F.U.,” “It’s So Good,” “Do Something,” “Let’s Do It Again,” and “Kill Dem.” You can listen to the album here, and see below for the remaining dates of Jamie xx’s ongoing In Waves tour, which includes a headlining set at Lightning In A Bottle Fest.

Listen to Jamie xx’s “F.U.” featuring Erykah Badu up top.