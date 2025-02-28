In their gritty video for “Colossal,” The Alchemist, 2 Chainz, and Larry June blow up the New York City skyline, and prepare for their appearance on The Tonight Show. As usual, the too-cool-for-school trio remains characteristically calm about the carnage they cause, with the explosions only prompting more stoicism from our boys.

“Colossal” is the fifth music video from the group’s newly released album, Life Is Beautiful. The rollout has also included the videos for “Bad Choices,” “I Been,” “Munyon Canyon,” and “Generation.” You can’t say they don’t know how to promote a project.

Meanwhile, The Alchemist remains as busy as ever. The ever-productive producer also recently released a joint album with Yasiin Bey called Forensics, named after their group and building on the chemistry they established with their Christmas livestream, Money Christmas. In his frequent Q&As with fans on Twitter, Alc has remained cagey about his remaining future projects, but you can bet even odds that he’ll continue to crank out more heat for his who’s-who list of rap friends, which includes Earl Sweatshirt, Vince Staples, Freddie Gibbs, and more.

Watch The Alchemist, 2 Chainz, and Larry June’s “Colossal” video above.

Life Is Beautiful is out now via The Freemind Records/ 2 Chainz/ ALC/ EMPIRE. You can find more info here.