The Gen-Z heartbreak king is back: Omar Apollo is gearing up to drop his second album, God Said No. As indicated by the album’s singles, Apollo experimented with a multitude of sounds, and the album promises to be equal parts sexy and reflective. Ahead of God Said No, we’ve put together a nifty guide on what to expect from Apollo’s much anticipated sophomore album.

Release date God Said No is out 6/28 via Warner Records. Find more information here. Tracklist 1. “Be Careful With Me”

2. “Spite”

3. “Less Of You”

4. “Done With You”

5. “Plane Trees” Feat. Mustafa

6. “Drifting”

7. “Empty”

8. “Life’s Unfair”

9. “Against Me”

10. “While U Can”

11. “Dispose Of Me”

12. “How”

13. “Pedro”

14. “Glow”

Features The only listed feature on God Said No is Mustafa. Actor Pedro Pascal will also have a spoken portion on the album. Singles So far, Apollo has released “Spite,” “Dispose Of Me,” and “Less Of You” as singles from God Said No.