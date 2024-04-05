Omar Apollo has something special on the way. Tonight (April 5), the Latino queer artist has shared his new single, “Spite,” a poignant track in which Apollo can’t help but wear his heart on his sleeve.

“Spite” features a disgruntled Apollo trying to maintain his composure, as he can’t be close to the one he loves.

“Why you gotta ruin every night? / 50K I spend it out of spite / Every timе I see you on my phone / Hate that I still need you with my life / Tulips dying slowly in thе vase / Passport’s gettin’ dirty need a case,” sings Apollo on the song’s chorus.

“‘Spite’ is a song about a long-distance relationship and wanting to show the other person that you’re okay without them even though you feel like you need them,” said Apollo in a statement. “It’s an angry song about not being able to have someone all to yourself.”

In the song’s accompanying visual, Apollo is seen in Mexico City, embracing the beauty of his Latino roots, while grappling with feelings of heartbreak and uncertainty.

You can see the video for “Spite” above, and look out for Apollo’s sophomore album later this year.

Omar Apollo is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.