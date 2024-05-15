Two years after making his debut with the impressive Ivory, Omar Apollo has announced the release of his second studio album, God Said No. Due June 28 via Warner, the 14-track set was written over the course of a three-month stay in London in 2023 as Apollo tried to decompress from his rapid rise to stardom, and inspired by poets Mary Oliver, Victoria Chang, and Ocean Vuon.

God Said No was recorded in London’s legendary Abbey Road Studios with executive producer Teo Halm with features from Mustafa and actor Pedro Pascal. The title was inspired by a friend’s assessment of his recently ended relationship: “I gave it my everything,” he said, “And God said ‘no.’”

Apollo announced the impending release on social media with an early look at the cover art, the tracklist, and the merch offerings that will be available, as well as a promise of a new single, “Dispose Of Me,” which he’ll release tomorrow.

The first single to be released from the album was the April track, “Spite,” his first single since 2023’s “Ice Slippin’.”

Apollo’s other plans for 2024 include a performance at Jack Harlow’s Gazebo Fest later this month.

God Said No is due on 6/28 via Warner Records. You can find more info here. See the tracklist below.

01. “Be Careful With Me”

02. “Spite”

03. “Less Of You”

04. “Done With You”

05. “Plane Trees” Feat. Mustafa

06. “Drifting”

07. “Empty”

08. “Life’s Unfair”

09. “Against Me”

10. “While U Can”

11. “Dispose Of Me”

12. “How”

13. “Pedro”

14. “Glow”