The Uproxx Packing Guide For Fall Music Festivals

As the trees begin to shed their leaves and the weather cools down, one thing is holding steady: music festivals. Sure, spring and summer both have claims to being the center of music festival season, but fall is not without its merits. From ACL to Portola to III Points to Camp Flog Gnaw, some of the best festivals in the world take place towards the end of the year. And, the more temperate weather makes the appeal that much greater. With a run of music festivals comes the need to prepare for those festivals. Once again, we’re back with a guide of items we think will help make your next music festival experience better, either from a functionality standpoint, an enjoyment standpoint, or simply a survival standpoint. Either way, pack up and we’ll see you at the show.

ohsnap!’s Snap 4 Luxe From finding set times to recording performances, chances are you spend a good amount of your festival experience holding your phone. The Snap 4 Luxe is the super-thin grip that you didn’t know you needed. With a variety of new colors (red, lavender, hot orange, hot pink, and sky blue), this multifaceted device can also be used to prop a phone up for viewing ease, and won’t make your phone lay down awkwardly when on its back. It’s also magnetic, so you can stick your phone on a variety of surfaces, and it is MagSafe® compatible with wireless charge-through. Honestly, this feels like a great way to avoid losing your phone at a festival, and just a great phone accessory for everyday life. Price: $39.99 Buy Here STIIIZY Edibles Despite only being in a handful of states, STIIIZY is the best-selling cannabis brand in the US. That speaks both to the quality of the product and the brand’s overall footprint in the space. And while legalization is gaining traction in more and more states, there still might not be a better place to sample a little THC than a music festival. This recently released line of STIIIZY edibles is ideal for the festival grounds, especially because you can enjoy them before heading in and let the effects hit you once you are in front of a stage. With Indica, Sativa, and Hybrid options, there is truly something for every cannabis user, and their 2:1 THC to CBN Edibles are formulated to ease anxiety and tension, which is perfect for big crowds. Weed and music go together like milk and cookies, but just be sure to obey local guidelines and festival protocols. Price: Varies Buy Here

Hyperice Normatec and Hypervolt 2 Pro As I wrote about earlier this year, wellness at music festivals is becoming a major focus, with more brands finding ways into the space. This also means that you can be packing ahead, knowing that your body will be pushed to its limits and in need of a little TLC. We recommend the products from Hyperice, specifically the Normatec leg system. It’s basically a portable massage therapy system designed for athletes that uses air compression to help you recover, but it’s beneficial for anyone wanting to take care of their body. They also make nifty massage guns like the Hypervolt 2 Pro, which provides spot treatment for any sore muscles. These aren’t the smallest items to include in your packing, but they’re worth making space for. Price: Varies Buy Here KIND Snacks KIND bars have had a music festival presence for years. Sometimes, they’ll have an installation giving them away. Sometimes, it is just through advertisements. But there’s a reason that the association works so well: they provide portable bits of energy and sustenance while tasting great. Whether for the car ride on the way to the fest or back at camp for post-event snack, packing light bites like those offered by KIND are truly essential. New recent offerings include KIND Zero (with no added sugar) and a Seeds, Fruit, And Nuts line. Price: Varies Buy Here

ORCA Wanderer 24 While you probably can’t bring your own food and beverages into a music festival, you’ll def need to plan ahead whether you are staying at a hotel or hitting the campgrounds. The ORCA Wanderer 24 is a great companion, with the size and space to hold wine bottles and up to a 24-pack of beer (or soda?). With five colors to choose from, we particularly like the Starboard, which can stand out from the crowd. Also, the leak-proof zipperless design and waterproof lining are ideal for travel, ensuring that your ice doesn’t leak all over your car, tent, or hotel room. Price: $250 Buy Here Static V Lite Eco Sleeping Pad Unless you have your own hotel room or a bed secured, many people will be roughing it a bit for festival accommodations. We recommend this inflatable sleeping pad for whatever situation you might find yourself in. Again, this is very compact so as not to take up too much of your packing footprint, but will make a world of difference in overall comfort. We particularly like the built-in siderails, which allow the sleeper to remain secure on the pad all night (or day, depending on WHEN you sleep). .Price: $89.99 Buy Here