A few weeks back at the first weekend of Coachella, I walked about 80,000 steps, or 33 miles, over three days. At Stagecoach, with fewer stages and artists — and a conscious decision to “take it easy” — I walked a more manageable 16,000 steps per day, a bit over seven miles. Still, I was fighting rising heat, toxic dust clouds, and noisy hotel neighbors keeping me up half the night. Sure, most people don’t go as hard as someone working at a music festival, but if you take away the pressure of trying to see as much music as possible and replace it with narcotics, booze, Zyns, and an all-pizza diet, it all spells out to tens of thousands of people treating their body suboptimally.

This stands in contrast to much of the reputation that Generation Z holds. We always hear about them drinking less, taking better care of their bodies and mental health, and often turning their backs on unhealthy lifestyles of their parents, and music festivals seem like they face a bit of a conundrum in serving both what people expect out of a typical experience and the way more and more people are actually living their lives. Many music festivals offer things like morning group yoga sessions, guided meditation, and countless other wellness activities, but this is usually more on the fringe of festival culture, more common at a camping event like Bonnaroo and Lightning In A Bottle.

Brands like Plunge, The New Bar, and Hyperice are trying to change this and merge wellness with music festivals in a more seamless manner, going beyond things like IV drips and cold-pressed juices. This was highlighted both by brand presence over the three weekends of music in the Coachella Valley, and culminated with Plunge’s Recovery Rodeo on the final day of Stagecoach Festival, held at a gorgeous property just a few miles from the festival grounds. At the day party, guests enjoyed the experience and healing qualities of Plunge’s cold plunges along with assorted non-alcoholic beverages (I now stan Mela, the watermelon water beverage) and N/A Micheladas from Best Day Brewing, testing out the Hyperice Normatec 3 boots, and a surprise performance from country-artist-of-the-moment Shaboozey.

“We saw an opportunity to integrate Plunge into festival parties not only as a recovery experience, but also to set a new precedent as a premium hospitality offering,” says Dom Cianciotto, Director of Community & Experiences at Plunge, about Plunge’s presence at this year’s festivals. “The idea was being of service to the guests of these parties during a time of need, when they may be experiencing hangover symptoms, dealing with extreme desert heat, and are prone to having sore legs and feet from all the walking, standing, and dancing during these multi-day music festivals.”

It’s a movement that Cianciotto notes benefits both hosts and guest, and it’s only growing. “In just one year, comparing our 2023 vs. our 2024 planning, this category of wellness integrations has grown substantially,” he says. “We have tons of creator houses and brand-sponsored houses asking us to integrate, which makes us feel confident that the Plunge experience is here to stay. We also feel like this helps open up room for local recovery studio businesses to develop their own experiences and showcase their services.”

Cianciotto recounts his own personal experience of coming back from Coachella several years back and thinking that he needed to adjust his lifestyle, and it is a thought that resonates for any of us who have used festivals as a place of indulgence. But even if you aren’t partaking in debauchery, you have to contend with “Coachella cough,” a local catch-all for the respiratory infections that people return with. It didn’t take more than looking around at the hundreds of people having fun at the Recovery Rodeo to realize that this is more than a trend, it is a movement that resonates widely.

“Our guest attendance swelled from 50 people to 300+ within a couple events,” Cianciotto notes. “There seems to be a consensus that moderation is on the rise and it’s definitely not inhibiting the fun. Whether people are hitting the plunges purely for recovery, attempting to cure a hangover, or finding a new way to socialize, the mood-boosting effects work and the demand is growing.”