In late August, hip-hop lost one of its certified legends in Fatman Scoop, who died at 53 after collapsing onstage during a performance in Connecticut. The New York radio pillar and hit making hype man left an indelible mark on the culture in his long and storied career, and the game won’t be the same without him.

Today, the Chief Medical Officer of Connecticut determined the cause of Scoop’s death, declaring him to have passed from natural causes. According to the Los Angeles Times, Scoop’s death was caused by hypertensive and atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, which basically means he had a heart attack.

Hypertension is, of course, high blood pressure, while atherosclerosis describes the condition of plaque buildup on artery walls, blocking blood flow to and from the heart.

A public memorial for Fatman Scoop was held earlier this month in the iconic New York City venue, the Apollo Theater in Harlem.

Scoop’s family shared a public statement following his death, writing, “Fatman Scoop was not just a world-class performer, he was a father, brother, uncle and a friend. He was the laughter in our lives, a constant source of support, unwavering strength, and courage. Fatman Scoop’s legacy is of love and brightness, it will reside in our hearts and memories forever.”