Cardi B is once again adding her magic touch to the hottest rap tracks. Over the course of the past few months, Cardi has given her magic touch to songs by Latto and GloRilla. Her latest magic in the form of “Point Me 2,” a remix of FendiDa Rappa’s viral hit, “Point Me To The Sluts.”

On the song, Fendi’s verse remains the same as the one on the original version, as she raps over a Jersey Club beat delivering raunchy rhymes.

“I can’t wait, I’m tryna fack, take me to the back / We hit a rat, where you at, we got Uchi sat / And all the guys in here ready, where the hoochies at?,” raps Fendi.

Cardi then pops in giving the track an additional spark, delivering bars that are nothing less than legendary.

“I’m ready with receipts, I be proving sh*t / I blow 50 racks at Target on some stupid sh*t / B*tches out here, so they must be losin’ it / I’m like a whole b*tch, I’ma go, I don’t care who it is” she raps on her verse.

You can listen to “Point Me 2” above.

