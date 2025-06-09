Ever since the Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performance shook up pop culture early this year, FIFA, the governing body of the version of football acknowledged by the rest of the world, has showed increased interest in putting on a similar spectacle, contemplating acts such as Coldplay and Kendrick’s rival Drake to imitate the most-watched television event of 2025 to date.

Today, FIFA announced the headliners for the inaugural FIFA Club World Cup Final Halftime Show this July 13 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ: Doja Cat, J Balvin, and Tems. Coldplay’s Chris Martin curated the lineup, while the concert will benefit FIFA Global Citizen’s Education Fund. The Club World Cup is, of course, different from the FIFA World Cup in that it’s contested annually by individual football clubs, rather than national teams. Founded in 2000, the tournament now boasts 36 teams from 6 confederations, with England’s England Manchester City defending the 2024 title.

In a statement, J Balvin said, “From Medellín to MetLife — I’m honored to headline the first-ever halftime show of the FIFA Club World Cup final. It’s a historic moment — for me, for Latin culture and for every kid who dreams big.” Tems added, “We’re going to bring the world together for a beautiful moment — to celebrate football, feel the unity that music brings and improve the lives of millions of children through the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund.”