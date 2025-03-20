The numbers are in: a lot of people watched Kendrick Lamar’s Super LIX halftime show. I’m guessing you knew that already, but now we know exactly how many people witnessed the “Not Like Us” rapper troll Drake.

“Biggest. Halftime Show. EVER,” the official NFL account wrote on X on Thursday (March 20), along with a video boasting that the Apple Music performance netted 3.65 billion total global views, including 1.7 billion from user-generated content. That seems like a lot! Additionally, Lamar’s set received more than 810 million impressions and 50 million people watched it on YouTube within the first 72 hours of release, a 50 percent increase over last year’s Super Bowl.

You can see all the stats here.

Next month, Lamar and SZA (who have the No. 1 song in the country) are hitting the road together on the Grand National Tour. Find all the dates below.