The numbers are in: a lot of people watched Kendrick Lamar’s Super LIX halftime show. I’m guessing you knew that already, but now we know exactly how many people witnessed the “Not Like Us” rapper troll Drake.
“Biggest. Halftime Show. EVER,” the official NFL account wrote on X on Thursday (March 20), along with a video boasting that the Apple Music performance netted 3.65 billion total global views, including 1.7 billion from user-generated content. That seems like a lot! Additionally, Lamar’s set received more than 810 million impressions and 50 million people watched it on YouTube within the first 72 hours of release, a 50 percent increase over last year’s Super Bowl.
You can see all the stats here.
Next month, Lamar and SZA (who have the No. 1 song in the country) are hitting the road together on the Grand National Tour. Find all the dates below.
Kendrick Lamar And SZA’s 2025 Tour Dates: Grand National Tour
04/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium
04/23 — Houston, TX @ NRG Stadium
04/26 — Arlington, TX @ AT&T Stadium
04/29 — Atlanta, GA @ Mercedes Benz Stadium
05/03 — Charlotte, NC @ Bank of America Stadium
05/05 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
05/08 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
05/09 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
05/12 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
05/17 — Seattle, WA @ Lumen Field
05/21 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
05/23 — Los Angeles, CA @ SoFi Stadium
05/27 — Glendale, AZ @ State Farm Stadium
05/29 — San Francisco, CA @ Oracle Park
05/31 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
06/04 — St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
06/06 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
06/10 — Detroit, MI @ Ford Field
06/12 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
06/16 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
06/18 — Washington, DC @ Northwest Stadium
07/02 — Cologne, Germany @ RheinEnergieSTADION
07/04 — Frankfurt, Germany @ Deutsche Bank Park
07/08 — Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park
07/10 — Birmingham, UK @ Villa Park
07/13 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Johan Cruijff ArenA
07/15 — Paris, France @ Paris La Défense Arena
07/19 — Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium
07/22 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
07/27 — Lisbon, Portugal @ Estadio do Restelo
07/30 — Barcelona, Spain @ Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys
08/02 — Rome, Italy @ Stadio Olimpico
08/06 — Warsaw, Poland @ PGE Narodowy
08/09 — Stockholm, Sweden @ 3Arena