Coldplay is two albums away from retirement, but they’re staying busy until then. The Music Of The Spheres World Tour was recently named the most-attended tour of all-time, and singer Chris Martin is working with FIFA to curate the first Super Bowl-style halftime show at the World Cup final at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium next year.

“I can confirm the first ever half-time show at a FIFA World Cup final in New York New Jersey, in association with (advocacy organization) Global Citizen. This will be a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino wrote on Instagram. “I also want to thank Chris Martin and [manager] Phil Harvey of Coldplay, who will be working with us at FIFA to finalize the list of artists who will perform during the halftime show, as well as at Times Square.”

It’s unclear if Coldplay will be the ones doing the performing (now’s your chance, Weird Al!). Infantino also didn’t reveal whether the halftime would be extended beyond the traditional 15 minutes.

Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour returns to the North America in May before wrapping up in London in August.