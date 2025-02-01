Finesse2Tymes could be on the legal hook for a series of unfortunate events. According to TMZ, the “Back End” rapper (real name Ricky Hampton) is at the center of a new lawsuit by a former employee.

In a filing obtained by the outlet, Finesse2Tymes and others are being sued by the “Shiesty” musician’s ex-driver Ernest Flores. Flores claims that their failure to provide adequate security personnel resulted in him being shot in the head on June 18, 2023.

At that time, Flores says Finesse2Tymes and parties responsible for booking him as a featured performer at Hot 107.9’s Birthday Bash Weekend concert after-party ignored “the risk of criminal activity” and the venue’s (Atlanta’s Cosmopolitan Premier Lounge) capacity guidelines. As a result of the alleged dismissal of these concerns, attendees including Finesse2Tymes’ street team of employees were put in the cross-hairs of a tragic shoot out (viewable here).

Fortunately, Flores survived being struck in the head with a stray bullet shot in the head. However, in the documents he argued that the incident has left him permanently scared both physically and mentally.

Flores has supposedly sued Finesse2Tymes and others involved in the event’s planning for emotional trauma, pain and suffering, as well as financial reimbursement for the medical bills he incurred.

At this time, Finesse2Tymes has not issued a public statement regarding the lawsuit.