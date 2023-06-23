Three of the hottest rappers in the game right now have linked up for a summer hit. Finesse2tymes has recruited Kali and Sexyy Red for his pro-stripper anthem, “Shiesty.”

On their steamy collaboration, Finesse2tymes is searching for a woman on her worst behavior — “F*ck all that nice sh*t,” he says in the song’s intro.

He continues, rapping on the chorus, “Ooh she shiesty / I hit it for free / Ooh she pricey / Ooh she righteous / Let her sit on my face / Ooh she like it.”

Matching Finesse2tymes’ scorching energy are the ladies. Kali chimes in, reminding the listener of her “toxic chocolate” status, and making it known that she’s looking for someone equally as shiesty.

“He rich / That sh*t don’t move me / He spend / We make a movie,” she raps.

“Pound Town” hitmaker Sexyy Red closes the song warning her man, “B*tch, pick up that phone / You know I’m crazy / Like, what you be on.”

In the video, the three are seen partying in a strip club, having a ball while throwing stacks of money.

You can watch the video for “Shiesty” above.

Finesse2tymes and Kali are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.