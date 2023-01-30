Uproxx Bar Stories is back! This time, Finesse2Tymes stops by to break down his viral hit “Back End,” which he previously performed on UPROXX Sessions.

“I knew this song was gonna be what it was gonna be when a number-one sensation on TikTok reposted it,” he explains. “It felt like success. I knew I was going to the top and it felt like I accomplished what I set out to accomplish in 90 days.” He also leaves with the promise that his “album is coming soon.”

Finesse2tymes hails from Memphis, Tennessee, where he was closely associated with fellow Memphis breakouts Blac Youngsta and Moneybagg Yo. However, despite gaining traction before the pandemic with his mixtape Hustle & Flow, his career was nearly derailed by a five-year prison sentence in 2018 for possession of a firearm by a felon.

With his release in July of 2022, though, he hit the ground running, dropping “Back End,” which became a TikTok hit, and releasing his mixtape 90 Days in December. The project peaked at No. 57 on the Billboard 200, and clearly, he’s just getting started. 2023 is looking bright for him.

