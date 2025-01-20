Los Angeles is starting to pick up the pieces after wildfires have destroyed significant portions of the city. Part of that effort is the FireAid benefit concert, which is set for January 30 and will benefit relief efforts.

A bunch of big-time artists were previously confirmed for the lineup, and now even more have been added today (January 20): Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Stevie Wonder, Anderson .Paak, Alanis Morisette, the Black Crowes, John Fogerty, Graham Nash, and Dawes.

They join a lineup that already included Billie Eilish and Finneas; Dave Matthews and John Mayer; Earth, Wind & Fire; Gracie Abrams; Green Day; Gwen Stefani; Jelly Roll; Joni Mitchell; Katy Perry; Lady Gaga; Lil Baby; Pink; Red Hot Chili Peppers; Rod Stewart; Sting; Stephen Stills; Stevie Nicks; and Tate McRae.

It has now been confirmed, as was previously reported, the event will take place at Inglewood’s Intuit Dome, as well as the nearby Kia Forum, although it has not been announced which artists will perform at which venues.

Tickets for the show go on sale Wednesday, January 22, at noon PT. More information is available here.

In their initial announcement of the event, Live Nation says the show is “dedicated to rebuilding communities devastated by wildfires and supporting efforts to prevent future fire disasters throughout Southern California,” and that proceeds “will go towards a 501(c)(3) created for this event that will focus on rebuilding infrastructure, supporting displaced families, and advancing fire prevention technologies and strategies to ensure LA is better prepared for fire emergencies.”