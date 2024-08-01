Gone are the days when Flavor Flav was known only as a rapper. It’s actually ironic that he started out in Public Enemy, but he’s grown into one of the public’s most beloved celebrities. He’s a fervent Swiftie and Team USA’s biggest fan at the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics. Flavor Flav already sponsors the US Olympic women’s water polo team, which he described as “bigger than me winning a Grammy,” but his commitment to supporting women’s sports didn’t end there.

On Thursday, August 1, US Olympic discus thrower Veronica Fraley posted on X (formerly Twitter), “I compete in the Olympic Games TOMORROW and can’t even pay my rent. My school only sent about 75% of my rent while they pay football players (who haven’t won anything [laugh-cry emoji) enough to buy new cars and houses [three thumbs-down emojis].”

Flavor Flav replied to the Vanderbilt University athlete, “I gotchu,,, DM me and I’ll send payment TODAY so you don’t have to worry bout it TOMORROW,,, and imma be rooting for ya tomorrow LETZ GO,!!!” He added, “Man of my word,!!! This is what I been saying and promoting with water polo,,, I can’t fix everything on my own,,, but right now I am.”

Alexis Ohanian, the Reddit co-founder and Serena Williams’ husband, also chipped in $7,760.

After her post blew up, Fraley posted a clarification: “Thanks for the supporting messages but I want to clarify my irritation isn’t with the school itself, mainly the rules that bar me from making the amount I’m WORTH as a collegiate athlete such as NIL which favors popularity over performance. that’s all I’m sayin. Wish me luck tm!”

Elsewhere in Paris, Flavor Flav has been spotted encouraging US men’s gymnastics bronze medalist Frederick Richard and still made time to reference Taylor Swift’s “August” on the first day of the month by writing on X, “It’s August here in Paris,,, and these Olympians be livin for the hope of it all.”

See all of the posts below.

I gotchu,,, DM me and I’ll send payment TODAY so you don’t have to worry bout it TOMORROW,,, and imma be rooting for ya tomorrow LETZ GO,!!! — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) August 1, 2024

Man of word,,, and Imma try and come by and support you in person tomorrow ,,, LMK what time pic.twitter.com/9seNCQSHCZ — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) August 1, 2024

Man of my word,!!! This is what I been saying and promoting with water polo,,, I can’t fix everything on my own,,, but right now I am https://t.co/T8zZ3usMbu — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) August 1, 2024

C'mon now! I'll split it with @flavorfav — Alexis Ohanian 🇦🇲 (@alexisohanian) August 1, 2024

It’s august here in Paris,,, and these Olympians be livin for the hope of it all — FLAVOR FLAV (@FlavorFlav) August 1, 2024

Perris Benegas, who won silver in BMX freestyle, and Evy Leibfarth, who won bronze in canoe slalom, join TODAY live in Paris to talk about their medal wins!@FlavorFlav also joins to talk about how he became the “official hype man” of the U.S. women's water polo team. #Paris2024 pic.twitter.com/k45Tbfxluv — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 1, 2024