flavor flav Paris 2024 Olympic Games - Previews
Getty Image
Music

No. 1 Team USA Stan Flavor Flav Just Offered To Pay Olympic Discus Thrower Veronica Fraley’s Rent

Gone are the days when Flavor Flav was known only as a rapper. It’s actually ironic that he started out in Public Enemy, but he’s grown into one of the public’s most beloved celebrities. He’s a fervent Swiftie and Team USA’s biggest fan at the ongoing 2024 Paris Olympics. Flavor Flav already sponsors the US Olympic women’s water polo team, which he described as “bigger than me winning a Grammy,” but his commitment to supporting women’s sports didn’t end there.

On Thursday, August 1, US Olympic discus thrower Veronica Fraley posted on X (formerly Twitter), “I compete in the Olympic Games TOMORROW and can’t even pay my rent. My school only sent about 75% of my rent while they pay football players (who haven’t won anything [laugh-cry emoji) enough to buy new cars and houses [three thumbs-down emojis].”

Flavor Flav replied to the Vanderbilt University athlete, “I gotchu,,, DM me and I’ll send payment TODAY so you don’t have to worry bout it TOMORROW,,, and imma be rooting for ya tomorrow LETZ GO,!!!” He added, “Man of my word,!!! This is what I been saying and promoting with water polo,,, I can’t fix everything on my own,,, but right now I am.”

Alexis Ohanian, the Reddit co-founder and Serena Williams’ husband, also chipped in $7,760.

After her post blew up, Fraley posted a clarification: “Thanks for the supporting messages but I want to clarify my irritation isn’t with the school itself, mainly the rules that bar me from making the amount I’m WORTH as a collegiate athlete such as NIL which favors popularity over performance. that’s all I’m sayin. Wish me luck tm!”

Elsewhere in Paris, Flavor Flav has been spotted encouraging US men’s gymnastics bronze medalist Frederick Richard and still made time to reference Taylor Swift’s “August” on the first day of the month by writing on X, “It’s August here in Paris,,, and these Olympians be livin for the hope of it all.”

See all of the posts below.

Listen To This
The Best Vinyl Releases Of July 2024
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Steven Hyden’s Favorite Music Of July 2024
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors