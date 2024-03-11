Oppenheimer led the pack with seven wins at the 2024 Oscars on Sunday night, March 10, but it wouldn’t be an award show unless Billie Eilish also made some sort of history. Eilish, 22, became the youngest-ever person with two Oscars after claiming Best Original Song (“What Was I Made For?“) alongside her brother and producer, Finneas.

Eilish, now a two-time Oscar winner and nine-time Grammy winner, celebrated her latest feat as if it was the first time she’d ever won anything at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party — with an assist from Flavor Flav, who took a break from his full-time Swiftie duties to bestow Eilish with a custom-made Barbie-themed clock necklace.

Someone in attendance captured the unveiling on camera. Eilish, Jon Batiste, and Cynthia Erivo huddled around Flav as he slowly unwrapped a towel. As soon as Eilish saw the clock necklace, she let out a feral scream of pure joy. She got out her phone to take a photo of the gift, and then she posed with it and Flav before hugging him.

Before the 2024 Oscars, ROCK’N STONES, Flav’s go-to jeweler for custom clocks, had taken to their Instagram Story to tease Flav’s Barbie-themed clock necklace alongside a blurred-out, pink bejeweled clock. They wrote, “Who is going to be twinning with @FLAVORFLAVOFFICIAL TONIGHT?!?”

See the posts below.

You know it's about to be a good time when Flavor Flav gives Billie Eilish her own clock necklace. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/MAANdmuUl8 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 11, 2024