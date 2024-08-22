Last summer, FLO caught up with Uproxx and hinted at their collective mindset around their forthcoming debut full-length album.

“You never know what people are gonna latch on to, so you want to make sure that everything you’re doing is something that you’re like 100% proud of,” Jorja Douglas said, adding, “We’re not in full bloom yet. We really want people to just stick around and watch us develop and turn into the incredible artists that we know we are deep down inside.”

On Thursday, August 22, FLO confirmed they’re ready to bloom by announcing Access All Areas, their debut LP due out on November 15. The British trio also consisting of Renée Downer and Stella Quaresma have released “Walk Like This,” “Caught Up,” and “Check” as singles this year.

“We were just 3 girls from the UK who loved to sing, we’ll never forget how [‘Cardboard Box’] introduced u to us and us to this crazy new life, our label didn’t even want us to drop that song first,” FLO wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The 2023 BRITs Rising Star Award winners elaborated across a series of subsequent posts, as excerpted below.

“We know we’ve taken our time with putting out an album… but one thing about us is that we are perfectionistssss! All areas of our craft have to be ready and that took time. We’re not fully grown, but we’re no longer teens. It’s a strange but exciting time, we’re growing into this new era in front of all of you…the work is non stop and we’re away from home every 2 mins but we have the most loyal supporters who make our dream our reality. We’re excitednervousgassedproudscreamingcrying to have finally gotten to the finish line. we’re ready for the soundtrack of our lives to be YOURS.”

Access All Areas is out 11/15 via Island Records. Find more information here.