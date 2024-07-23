Kehlani continues to be one of R&B’s finest on her latest album, Crash, which just dropped in June. Now that fans have had a minute to process the album, it’s onto the next item on the agenda: Today (July 23), Kehlani announced the Crash World Tour.
The run will feature FLO and Anycia and it runs for a couple months. It starts in Minneapolis on September 4 before wrapping up in San Francisco on November 2. During that stretch, Kehlani will also find herself in Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and more.
Tickets first go on sale with a Citi pre-sale starting on July 23 at 2 p.m. local time. Following that will be the general on-sale on July 26 at 10 a.m. via Kehlani’s website.
Check out the list of tour dates below.
Kehlani 2024 Tour Dates: Crash World Tour
09/04 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory
09/06 — Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
09/10 — Detroit, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre
09/11 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
09/13 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater
09/14 — Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavillion
09/17 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
09/18 — Fairfax, VA @ EagleBank Arena
09/20 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
09/21 — Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
09/23 — Louisville, KY @ The Louisville Palace Theatre
09/24 — Atlanta, GA @ Lakewood Amphitheatre
09/25 — New Orleans, LA @ The Fillmore New Orleans
09/27 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park
09/28 — Tampa, FL @ Yuengling Center
10/01 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater
10/02 — Charlotte, NC @ Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre
10/08 — Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
10/11 — Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
10/12 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP
10/15 — Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium
10/16 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Rockwell at The Complex
10/18 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
10/19 — Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds
10/21 — Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre
10/23 — Wheatland, CA @ Hard Rock Live
10/25 — San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena
10/26 — Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena
10/29 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
10/30 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
11/02 — San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center