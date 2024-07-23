Kehlani continues to be one of R&B’s finest on her latest album, Crash, which just dropped in June. Now that fans have had a minute to process the album, it’s onto the next item on the agenda: Today (July 23), Kehlani announced the Crash World Tour.

The run will feature FLO and Anycia and it runs for a couple months. It starts in Minneapolis on September 4 before wrapping up in San Francisco on November 2. During that stretch, Kehlani will also find herself in Chicago, Toronto, Brooklyn, Los Angeles, and more.

Tickets first go on sale with a Citi pre-sale starting on July 23 at 2 p.m. local time. Following that will be the general on-sale on July 26 at 10 a.m. via Kehlani’s website.

Check out the list of tour dates below.