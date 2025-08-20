A new Florence + The Machine era is upon us. Florence Welch formally announced the upcoming album Everybody Scream yesterday (August 19), and now we have our first new song, the title track. It arrives with a lush and dramatic video.

A press release notes of the inspirations behind the album, “After needing lifesaving surgery on the Dance Fever Tour, Florence’s recovery took her down the path of spiritual mysticism, witchcraft and folk horror as she felt the limits of her body and explored what it means to be ‘healed.’The album treads through womanhood, partnership, aging and dying; exposing the murky in the mundane.”

The release also notes Welch worked on the album with a group that included Aaron Dessner, Mitski, and Mark Bowen of Idles, the latter of whom appears in the “Everybody Scream” video.

Meanwhile, Welch said in 2022 on a perhaps-related note, “I feel like as a female artist, you spend a lot of time screaming into the void for people to take you seriously, in a way that male artists just don’t have to do. [I was] so tired of trying to prove myself to people who are never going to get it.”

Watch the “Everybody Scream” video above.

Everybody Scream is out 10/31 via Polydor. Find more information here.