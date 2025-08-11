We got a touch of new Florence + The Machine last year, when the group was featured on “Florida!!!” from Taylor Swift’s album The Tortured Poets Department. The band’s latest proper album, though, is 2022’s Dance Fever. Now it looks like that might be changing soon, as a teaser video shared this morning (August 11) may indicate.

The clip shows Florence Welch on her hands and knees in an overgrown field, wearing a red dress and digging away at a spot in the ground. The video then cuts to a hole-POV shot of Welch looking into it before she repeatedly and intensely screams.

On a perhaps-relevant note, in a 2022 interview with British Vogue, Welch said, “I feel like as a female artist, you spend a lot of time screaming into the void for people to take you seriously, in a way that male artists just don’t have to do. [I was] so tired of trying to prove myself to people who are never going to get it.”

In a more recent British Vogue chat, she said of her Swift collab, “I almost didn’t think of the scale of it. There’s the sort of bigness of [Taylor Swift the phenomenon], and then there’s the Taylor I spend time with in the studio, who is just the sweetest and most down to earth. […] We had such a fun time. And then when it came out I was like, ‘Oh, sh*t!'”