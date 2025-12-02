Finland’s Flow Festival has been a terrific event for over two decades now, and the magic is set to continue with next year’s edition. It’s set to go down from August 14 and 16 in and around the iconic Suvilahti Power Plant in downtown Helsinki. As for who’s performing, we’re getting a taste of that now, as today (December 2), organizers announced a batch of acts.

Among the highlights of today’s announcement are PinkPantheress, Florence + The Machine, Sombr, Turnstile, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, and Clipse. Also appearing areAres, Arppa 8-pack, asla jo, DJ Kridlokk: Hai, Honey Dijon, Jaakko Kulta, J. Karjalainen, KETTAMA, Lambrini Girls, Louie Blue, louna0nline, Nu Genea Live Band, Oklou, Olga, Pearly Drops, Vesta, and Zara Larsson, among others to be announced.

Three-day passes are available now. The passes currently go for 259€ (about $300), while early bird platinum passes are priced at 399€ (about $460). Furthermore, a limited amount of open one-day tickets are available until December 31. Fans with these tickets can exchange them for tickets for a specific day once the festival’s day-by-day schedule is announced, or by March 31 at the latest. These tickets are priced at 159€ (about $185) or 249€ (about $290) for the platinum ticket. More information can be found on the festival website.