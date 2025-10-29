At the allegedly “cringe” concerts on his current tour, Sombr has found a fun gimmick. Routinely, he’ll invite a fan to join him on stage and have them call one of their exes, at which point Sombr will usually have something to say to them (here’s an example). During his October 27 show at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, he put a spin on it by making the call himself, to one of his own supposed exes.

Videos of the moment (like this one) show Sombr announcing to the audience, “I’m going to be calling my ex instead of you guys calling your ex.” From there, he pulls out his phone, makes the call, and says hello to “Selena.” A male voice responds and Sombr asks, “Benny? Is this Benny Blanco?” It was Blanco, with the premise being that Sombr was trying to call Selena Gomez.

Blanco didn’t seem super into the call, but it was also likely that he, frequently down to joke, was playing along with the bit. After hanging up, Sombr declared, “OK, that was really awkward.”

Check out the clip here and find Sombr’s upcoming tour dates below.