At the allegedly “cringe” concerts on his current tour, Sombr has found a fun gimmick. Routinely, he’ll invite a fan to join him on stage and have them call one of their exes, at which point Sombr will usually have something to say to them (here’s an example). During his October 27 show at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco, he put a spin on it by making the call himself, to one of his own supposed exes.
Videos of the moment (like this one) show Sombr announcing to the audience, “I’m going to be calling my ex instead of you guys calling your ex.” From there, he pulls out his phone, makes the call, and says hello to “Selena.” A male voice responds and Sombr asks, “Benny? Is this Benny Blanco?” It was Blanco, with the premise being that Sombr was trying to call Selena Gomez.
Blanco didn’t seem super into the call, but it was also likely that he, frequently down to joke, was playing along with the bit. After hanging up, Sombr declared, “OK, that was really awkward.”
Check out the clip here and find Sombr’s upcoming tour dates below.
Sombr’s 2025 & 2026 Tour Dates: The Late Nights & Young Romance Tour
10/29/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ Shrine Expo Hall
10/31/2025 — Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
11/01/2025 — Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater
11/02/2025 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda
11/05/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/06/2025 — Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
12/02/2025 — Auckland, New Zealand @ Auckland Town Hall
12/04/2025 — West Melbourne, VIC, Australia @ Festival Hall Melbourne
12/06/2025 — Newington, VIC, Australia @ Spilt Milk Ballarat 2025 (Victoria Park)
12/07/2025 — Claremont, WA, Australia @ Spilt Milk Perth 2025 (Robinson Pavilion, Claremont Showground)
12/09/2025 — Moore Park, Australia @ Hordern Pavilion
12/11/2025 — Brisbane, Australia @ Fortitude Music Hall
12/13/2025 — Canberra, Australia @ Spilt Milk Canberra 2025 (Exhibition Park)
12/14/2025 — Carrara, Australia @ Spilt Milk Gold Coast 2025 (Gold Coast Sports & Leisure Centre)
12/16/2025 — Moore Park, Australia @ Hordern Pavilion
02/10/2026 — Stockholm, Sweden @ Annexet
02/11/2026 — Copenhagen, Denmark @ KB Hallen
02/13/2026 — Hamburg, Germany @ Inselpark Arena
02/15/2026 — Warsaw, Poland @ Stodoła
02/16/2026 — Prague, Czech Republic @ Forum Karlín
02/18/2026 — Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer
02/19/2026 — Munich, Germany @ Tonhalle
02/20/2026 — Dubendorf, Switzerland @ The Hall
02/22/2026 — Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz Milano
02/24/2026 — Madrid, Spain @ Sala La Riviera
02/25/2026 — Barcelona, Spain @ Sant Jordi Club
02/27/2026 — Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel
03/01/2026 — Paris, France @ Salle Pleyel
03/02/2026 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ AFAS Live
03/04/2026 — Berlin, Germany @ Velodrom
03/05/2026 — Cologne, Germany @ Palladium
03/06/2026 — Brussels, Belgium @ Ancienne Belgique (AB)
03/08/2026 — Brixton, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
03/09/2026 — Brixton, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
03/10/2026 — Brixton, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
03/12/2026 — Manchester, UK @ Aviva Studios
03/13/2026 — Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy2 Birmingham
03/15/2026 — Glasgow, UK @ O2 Academy Glasgow
03/16/2026 — Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
04/10-12/2026 — Indio, CA @ Coachella