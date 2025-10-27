PinkPantheress gets into the spooky season with her Halloween-themed video for “Noises” featuring JT, from PP’s Fancy Some More? remix album. In the video, which alternates between haunting color and bone-chilling and black-and-white, the two stars hole up in their house on a dark and stormy night, while being stalked by shadowy figures and pelted by poltergeists.

Fancy Some More? is an updated version of Pinkpantheress’ debut, Fancy That, with remixes from a litany of creators in dance, hip-hop, and more. In a press release about Fancy Some More?, PinkPantheress said of the remix project, “With this remix project, Fancy Some More?, I wanted to explore how the songs can live in different worlds while still holding onto the emotion of the original. Hearing other artists reimagine it has been so inspiring. Each remix brings a new energy and texture, while still keeping the heart of the track intact. It’s been so exciting to see ‘Fancy That’ take on these new, international lives & global perspectives.”

PinkPantheress is currently on her North American tour, An Evening With PinkPantheress, with appearances at Coachella and Primavera Sound planned in 2026.

You can watch PinkPantheress’ “Noises” featuring JT video above.

Fancy Some More? is out now via Warner. You can find more info here.